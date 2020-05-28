UConn Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Arrested After 6-Day Manhunt

University of Connecticut student Peter Manfredonia, wanted for the murders of two people, has been arrested after a six-day manhunt, authorities said. The 23-year-old fugitive walked out of the woods behind a Maryland truck stop Wednesday night and surrendered without incident to officers from the state police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Washington County Sheriff's deputies, officials said.

Manfredonia is a suspect in two murders, a home invasion and an abduction in Connecticut. His arrest came hours after Pennsylvania State Police said he had been spotted at a Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Chambersburg.

Authorities say the killings began Memorial Day weekend, when Manfredonia allegedly butchered 62-year-old Theodore Demers, a good Samaritan who had offered him a ride. Manfredonia then allegedly went on to kill a 23-year-old friend, Nick Eisele, and then kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend before releasing her 80 miles away in Paterson, New Jersey, according to police.

A firearm believed to have been used in Eisele's killing was recovered when Manfredonia was arrested, authorities said.

He is expected to waive extradition at a court appearance Thursday afternoon in Maryland, and will likely be back in Connecticut Thursday night, his lawyer said, according to the Hartford Courant.

Attorney Michael Dolan, who represents Manfredonia's family, said he talked to the college senior Wednesday night, the paper said.

“He said that he was tired and scared."

