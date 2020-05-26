UConn College Senior Wanted for Double Murder May Have Referenced Sandy Hook Shooter Adam Lanza

A 23-year-old double murder suspect at the center of an ongoing manhunt may have previously shown warning signs, according to photos obtained by Inside Edition. Peter Manfredonia, a senior at University of Connecticut, allegedly killed two people before kidnapping a third, authorities said.

Photos appear to show ominous scribblings on the wall of his former dorm room that say, "We saw what happened when Adam snapped, now they see what happens when I snap." That's believed to refer to Adam Lanza, the man who shot and killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, before taking his own life.



Inside Edition also obtained a video of Manfredonia in his car that was taken four years ago.

Authorities say the murder spree began at the start of Memorial Day weekend, when Manfredonia allegedly butchered 62-year-old Theodore Demers, a good Samaritan who had offered him a ride. Demers' family told Inside Edition that he was a "huge presence" and was "always there with the jokes."

Manfredonia then allegedly went on to kill his 23-year-old friend Nick Eisele and then kidnapped Eisele's girlfriend, according to police.

"About 5, 5:30 in the morning, I heard a loud bang, like something hitting the floor," a neighbor told Inside Edition. "I heard a girl scream."

Another neighbor said the victim's father discovered the murder scene.

"His father was coming down the stairs, yelling and screaming," the neighbor said. "I come out, asked him what was wrong, he was yelling on 911 for them to get down here, his kid was stabbed."

Police say Manfredonia drove Eisele's girlfriend 80 miles to Paterson, New Jersey and then released her.

The manhunt is now centered in the Poconos, a popular resort area in Pennsylvania. Authorities released a photo they say shows Manfredonia walking along train tracks on Sunday. An Uber had dropped him off at a nearby Walmart.

Manfredonia's parents sent their condolences to the victim's families.

In a statement, University of Connecticut called the crimes horrible and incomprehensible, adding that they are working with police.

