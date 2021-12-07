Meet Ameca, a remarkably human-like android.

A UK-based company called Engineered Arts released a video of Ameca "waking up," much to the dismay of many who find the video disturbing.

Engineered Arts designs and manufactures human-ish entertainment robots for science centers, theme parks, and businesses.

Ameca has grey-colored skin, with deliberate gender and race-neutral characteristics.

The company describes it as the "world's most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology."

The founder says the reason they made a robot that looks like a person is to interact with people.

Ameca is the culmination of 15 years of work, and one robot costs over $133,000.

