UK Company Creates Ameca, a Robot That Mimics Basic Human Behaviors
One of these life-like robots costs over $133,000.
Meet Ameca, a remarkably human-like android.
A UK-based company called Engineered Arts released a video of Ameca "waking up," much to the dismay of many who find the video disturbing.
Engineered Arts designs and manufactures human-ish entertainment robots for science centers, theme parks, and businesses.
Ameca has grey-colored skin, with deliberate gender and race-neutral characteristics.
The company describes it as the "world's most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology."
The founder says the reason they made a robot that looks like a person is to interact with people.
Ameca is the culmination of 15 years of work, and one robot costs over $133,000.
