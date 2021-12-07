UK Company Creates Ameca, a Robot That Mimics Basic Human Behaviors

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:01 PM PST, December 7, 2021

One of these life-like robots costs over $133,000.

Meet Ameca, a remarkably human-like android. 

UK-based company called Engineered Arts released a video of Ameca "waking up," much to the dismay of many who find the video disturbing.

Engineered Arts designs and manufactures human-ish entertainment robots for science centers, theme parks, and businesses.

Ameca has grey-colored skin, with deliberate gender and race-neutral characteristics. 

The company describes it as the "world's most advanced human-shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology."

The founder says the reason they made a robot that looks like a person is to interact with people. 

Ameca is the culmination of 15 years of work, and one robot costs over $133,000.

