UK Man Discovered Medieval Wedding Ring Potentially Worth $47,000 Set to Be Auctioned November 29

Offbeat
Metal detector close-up in a fieldMetal detector close-up in a field
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:08 AM PST, November 21, 2022

After stumbling upon a ring thought to be from 14th century aristocrats, David Board's discovery is up for auction this month, potentially worth $47,000.

In February 2020, David Board found a diamond wedding ring believed to be from the 14th century with his metal detector in England, according to CNN.

According to the outlet, the gold ring is believed to have been given to Lady Joan Brook by her husband, Sir Thomas Brook, for their 1388 wedding.

The ring has an inscription in medieval French on the inside that translates to English as, “As I hold your faith, hold mine,” per the outlet. 

Nigel Mills, a consultant in coins and antiquities at Noonans auction house, where the ring is up for auction on November 29, the ring is in “almost perfect condition," according to the outlet.  

The jewelry has a golden hoop of two entwined bands to symbolize marital union and an inverted diamond set into it, according to the Noonans site. 

Board, new to metal detection at the time, initially thought the discovery was trash, according to SWNS.

“I was searching [on a field] and found a few old coins,” Board told the outlet. 

“A lot of silver paper, the kind from sweet wrappers. I was walking back to the car when I got a signal, dug the hole, saw a bit of gold, and I thought, ‘Oh, not another bit of wrapping paper,’ and then found the ring.”

According to CNN, when Board picked up the find he thought it was scrap metal and put it in his pocket.

Once he was home and washed the mud off, he told SWNS he realized it was much more. 

"It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought," Board said to CNN.

Related Stories

Rare Pink Diamond Expected to Fetch $21 Million at Auction
Treasure Hunter Finds Lost Ring on Beach After Woman's Facebook Plea
Beachcomber With Metal Detector Finds Woman's Wedding Ring She Lost While on Vacation
Man Finds 94-Year-Old Woman's Lost Wedding Ring Using Metal Detector

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports
5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports
1

5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports

Crime
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
2

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire
Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire
3

Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire

Health
Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident
Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident
4

Federal Investigation Says Caterpillar Employee Fell to Death in Molten Iron in Freak Accident

News
Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life
Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life
5

Inside Edition Tests What3Words, a New App That Could One Day Save Your Life

Investigative
Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant
Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant
6

Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing While in Texas for Son’s Liver Transplant

News