Ukraine War Veteran Makes Bionic Prosthetic Arm for Amputee Soldier

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:29 AM PDT, March 25, 2024

It’s estimated that 10,000 people in Ukraine have lost at least one limb due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukrainians who have lost limbs fighting for their country in the war against Russia are now facing a new reality in living without what they have lost. 

While they now must live as amputees, a fellow veteran is trying to make the experience a high-tech one.

Bioengineer Alex Zozulyak is working on bionic prosthetics in Kyiv. He outfitted a wounded warrior with a prosthetic arm, showing him how to work its intricacies like pinching the fingers.

Ukraine is looking to employ osseointegration as well. To do so, surgeons will insert an implant and connect it with a  patient’s bone before attaching an artificial limb to that implant.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than two years.

It’s estimated that 10,000 people in Ukraine have lost at least one limb due to the conflict.

