The people of Mariupol have not given up their city, but after three weeks of solid bombardment, there isn't much of a city left. Strategically located between Crimea and the eastern part of Ukraine, Russia has essentially leveled the place.

Nearly an entire city was reduced to rubble by the invaders. Three-quarters of the population fled, and 100,000 people remain trapped.

Amazingly, the Russians have yet to conquer it.

Meanwhile, a new video shows the Ukrainian army on the counter-attack. The skirmish took place on the outskirts of Kyiv, where the Ukrainians claim they have taken ground back from the Russians, who are reportedly running out of supplies.

CNN reported that a refrigerated truck contains the corpses of slain Russian soldiers.

Many Ukrainians are finding solace in music. A cellist played a poignant melody among the ruins of Kharkiv. In Kyiv, children gathered to sing. In Odessa, a drummer played as the citizens loaded sandbags onto a truck.

And on the front lines, there was a pause for celebration when two soldiers who met in the trenches tied the knot in front of their comrades-in-arms.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. determined Russian forces have committed war crimes and will work to hold them accountable.

President Joe Biden headed to Europe, where he'll meet NATO leaders in Brussels on Thursday. He's also making a stop in Poland, where he'll see first hand the plight of the refugees from Ukraine.

