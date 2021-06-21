One Ukrainian couple took cuffing season to another level. Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up after spending 123 days handcuffed together.

The couple first locked themselves together on Valentine’s Day in a last-ditch attempt to break a cycle of breaking up and making up.

They did everything together: Grocery shopping, cigarette breaks, showering and even using the bathroom.

And here’s a head-scratcher — Pustovitova said she missed personal space the most but also felt like Alex did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together.

“He did not tell me 'I miss you,' while I would like to hear that," she said.

Kudlay said he did not regret resorting to desperate measures to save the relationship, adding that the cuffs helped him understand that the two were not "like-minded people."

But this does have a happy-ish ending: the couple — or ex-couple — plans to sell the handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity.

