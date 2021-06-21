Ukrainian Couples Stays Handcuffed Together for 123 Days in an Attempt to Fix Their Relationship
The couple first locked themselves together on Valentine’s Day in a last-ditch attempt to break a cycle of breaking up and making up. Unfortunately, it didn't work.
One Ukrainian couple took cuffing season to another level. Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up after spending 123 days handcuffed together.
The couple first locked themselves together on Valentine’s Day in a last-ditch attempt to break a cycle of breaking up and making up.
They did everything together: Grocery shopping, cigarette breaks, showering and even using the bathroom.
And here’s a head-scratcher — Pustovitova said she missed personal space the most but also felt like Alex did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together.
“He did not tell me 'I miss you,' while I would like to hear that," she said.
Kudlay said he did not regret resorting to desperate measures to save the relationship, adding that the cuffs helped him understand that the two were not "like-minded people."
But this does have a happy-ish ending: the couple — or ex-couple — plans to sell the handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Paul Murdaugh Received Online Threats About 2019 Boat Crash Ahead of His and Mom Maggie's Killings: ReportCrime
14-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Left Out of Cheerleading Squad Photo in YearbookNews
Daredevil Stunt Rider Alex Harvill Dies Attempting to Break Motorcycle Jump World RecordNews
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia LakeAnimals
Juneteenth Food Traditions Are Rooted in the Black American Diaspora, Texas Native Joi Chevalier ExplainsHuman Interest