Ukrainian Engineer Uses Recycled Materials to Make DIY Electric Bikes

An engineer in Ukraine is using recycled materials at hand to build DIY electric bikes.

He uses wires, old bike parts, and even plastic bottles, which serve as battery housing.

The bike-building takes on greater urgency in the midst of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Since it began in February of 2022, the military action has devastated Ukraine’s people and land.

As the country’s resources are diverted to defense or are lost in the destruction, homegrown ingenuity steps in.

Plus, there's an environmental lesson worth heeding the world over, as the Lviv-based inventor confesses, “I love stories about recycling very much.”

The bikes actually work. Now, just imagine what he’ll be able to do in peacetime.

