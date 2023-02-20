One pair of Ukrainian newlyweds are not going on a honeymoon because the groom, Vitalil Khroniuk, has to go back to the front lines of war in Ukraine, fighting the Russian invasion as it approaches its one year anniversary.

Vitalil is doing a lot of future planning, not only marrying his love, Anna, but also freezing his sperm at a local bank just in case he doesn’t make it back.

He told CBS News, “You pray to survive, to leave something behind."

He is not alone as one clinic in Ukraine is helping not just Vitalil but reportedly 100 soldiers who are having their sperm frozen. It’s one way doctors say they can help their country.

Dr. Halyna Strelko, from IVMED Fertility Clinic, told CBS News, “When the war is over, we will have a terrible demographic problem.”

Women like Anna Sokurenko pray for the safe return of their partners, trying not to think about a future where she will have to raise a child by herself.

“It would be heartbreaking to lose him, but I would still carry a part of him with me,” she told CBS News.

Related Stories