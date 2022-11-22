Ultrarunner Camille Herron Says Her New 100-Mile Race Record Should Stand Despite Course Measuring Error

The ultra-marathon champion who race officials say didn’t break the previous world record she set to complete a 100-mile run because the course was not measured properly says having the accomplishment revoked is “heart-crushing.”

Camille Herron completed a grueling 100-mile ultra-marathon in Henderson, Nevada, in February in 12 hours 41 minutes and 11 seconds, beating the previous world record she set in 2017 by more than a minute. The 40-year-old kept a pace of 7 minutes, 37 seconds per mile, beating the second-place finisher and first male athlete, Arlen Glick, by nearly 30 minutes.

“To break my own world record four-plus years later? I mean, that’s a magical moment,” she tells Inside Edition.

But according to the U.S. Track and Field Committee, Herron didn’t run 100 miles that day. Eight months after the race, officials re-measured the course and found it was 716 feet short of 100 miles, and so authorities decertified Herron’s record-setting race.

“It’s very heart-breaking to find out that they would remeasure it eight months later without the race director present and say that the course was short,” she says.

One hundred miles is like running from New York City to Philadelphia, while 716 feet is about two blocks. And Herron says she set the new world record fair and square.

“Don't take my world record away. I definitely ran over 100 miles. The course was not short,” she says.

Herron also says the stress of the ruling has weighed on her and affected her performance in subsequent races.

