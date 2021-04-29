English Golfer Breaks Record by Landing a Golf Ball in a Speeding Car | Inside Edition

English Golfer Breaks Record by Landing a Golf Ball in a Speeding Car

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 1:38 PM PDT, April 29, 2021

Marcus Armitage and driver Paul O’Neill attempted the stunt this week in Yorkshire, England, and it was all caught on tape.

Marcus Armitage just managed to pull off the trick shot of all trick shots. The 33-year-old English pro golfer on the European Tour hasn’t won a major yet, but he did manage to sink a drive into a speeding car over 300 yards away.

He and driver Paul O’Neill attempted the stunt this week at an airfield on Yorkshire, England, and it was all caught on tape. The hope was to break the previous record of 273 yards. After Armitage took his shot, he waited in suspense. Everything had to line up perfectly if he was going to hit O’Neill’s car. And amazingly, he did.

As expected, after he set a new record, Marcus could not contain his excitement. Understandable considering It’s not every day you land a shot like that. He and O’Neill celebrated in the only appropriate way: by doing doughnuts on the racecourse.

