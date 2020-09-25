Doobie Brothers Send Amazing Cease and Desist Letter to Bill Murray Over His Using Their Song in Golf Ads

The Doobie Brothers had an interesting way of accusing Bill Murray of copyright infringement over the use of their song "Listen to the Music" in a commercial for Murray’s golf clothing. An attorney for the Doobie Brothers wrote a humorous cease and desist letter to Murray, in which he compared Murray to President Donald Trump.

"It's a fine song," Peter T. Paterno of King, Holmes, Paterno and Soriano wrote in the letter. "I know you agree because you keep using it in ads for your Zero Hucks Given golf shirts. However, given that you haven’t paid to use it, maybe you should change the name to 'Zero Bucks Given.’”

“We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly,” the letter continued.

William Murray Golf is a clothing line that Murray started in 2016. The “Zero Hucks Given” Polo shirt commercial is what Murray has allegedly been using the song for. The Doobie Brothers allege that theirs isn’t the only music that Murray allegedly seems to have swiped.

"We understand that you're running other ads using music from other of our clients," Paterno added. "It seems like the only person who uses our clients' music without permission more than you do is Donald Trump."

Paterno added that he could have cited a subparagraph in the Copyright Act in the letter, but he is “too lazy to [it] look up and threaten you with eternal damnation for doing so.”

“But you already earned that with those Garfield movies. And you already know that you can’t use music in ads without paying for it," Paterno added in the letter.

Murray hasn't officially responded yet. William Murray Golf did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

