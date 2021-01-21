Man Dies in ‘Freak Accident’ on Golf Course 

A man was killed in what reports say was a “freak accident” on a golf course this week in Australia, Yahoo Sports reported.

The man in his 50s, was playing golf in Mollymook, New South Wales, when he was struck on the head by a falling tree branch, according to reports. The victim was playing with three other men who were not injured by the branch.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and performed CPR but could not save the man, Yahoo Sports reported.

The area where the branch fell was called a crime scene and was examined by forensic police, Australian outlet MyGC reported. A report will be prepared for a coroner, 9News reported.

"Bystanders did a courageous job commencing CPR on the patient until paramedics arrived," NSW Ambulance Inspector Faye Stockman said in a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports. "Unfortunately the man suffered a significant head injury and went into traumatic cardiac arrest and died at the scene."

Stockman called the incident a “freak accident.”

