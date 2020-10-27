University of Dayton Freshman Michael Lang Dies From Coronavirus Complications

A freshman at the University of Dayton has died “apparently due to complications from” coronavirus, school officials said.

Michael Lang, 18, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, died Oct. 22 in LaGrange, Illinois, following a lengthy hospitalization, the university said.

Lang had left campus on Sept. 13 to return home for remote study and to quarantine after suffering COVID-19 symptoms, his family said.

It was not clear how long Lang had been hospitalized or whether he contracted the virus on or off-campus, NBC News reported.

Katy Lang, Michael’s mother told ABC7, that she was reluctant to send her son off to college in the middle of a pandemic, but knew how excited he was to start a new chapter in his life.

Lang had arrived at the university to begin his fall studies in early August. By Labor Day, she said her son started exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus and told his parents he had lost his sense of taste and smell.

At first, he tested negative for COVID-19, but at the end of September, he went into cardiac arrest. At the hospital, a subsequent test came back positive, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Lang was still in the hospital when he died last Thursday.

Devastated by the loss, Katy said her son had no pre-existing conditions. He had his yearly physicals and sports physicals.

“He was a really healthy, young kid,” said Katy. “He had never even been to a hospital.”

In a statement, university officials said, "The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing.”

The university has had a COVID-19 outbreak on campus this semester. According to UD's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 34 active cases among students and a total of 1,417 cases since Aug. 10. There are four active employee cases.

Lang was remembered as an outgoing person, who loved sports and his family.

"Hug your kid. Tell your kid every day how much you love them, and I have to say that was something that I was happy I did with Mike,” Katy told the news station.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday.

