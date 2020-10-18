At Least 69 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Ontario, Canada Cycling Studio

Authorities say at least 69 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a single spin studio in Ontario, Canada, despite the fact that they said they followed all protocols, including operating at 50% capacity, maintaining six feet between each bike and temperature checks.

But riders were permitted to remove their masks during the indoor class — a big no-no, says Dr. Oz.

“So when you're pushing yourself, like when you're in a spin class, that's a lot more air coming out of your mouth, more forceful and little particles could be in that air,” Dr. Oz told Inside Edition.

The spin center where that outbreak happened said in a statement that they will not reopen until it is safe to do so.

