New York Gyms Will Open With 33% Capacity Limits and Mask Requirements

Gyms in New York are about to be back in business, with some regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning Aug. 24, gyms will be able to re-open, but new regulations call for a 33% capacity limit and requires people to wear masks inside.

The gyms must also have HVAC systems that comply with state standards and will be inspected within two weeks of a facility opening.

“Gyms are one of the areas where you have to be very careful and we know that,” Cuomo said during a press conference.

Whether indoor classes will be offered at gyms will be up to local officials, Cuomo also said. There were complaints about gyms being left off of the phases of the state’s reopening plans, and the new regulations appear to be in response to that.

“If it’s not done right it can be a problem and we know that ... that’s why we went slow on it,” Cuomo said.

