University of Virginia Suspends All Fraternity Social Events After Alleged Hazing Event Leaves Pledge in Coma

Kappa Sigma Fraternity at UVA Suspended Indefinitely
The University of Virginia has indefinitely suspended the Kappa Sigma fraternity pending an investigation into a student who was seriously injured during an alleged hazing incident.UVA
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:44 PM PST, February 28, 2024

An unidentified University of Virginia student is hospitalized in a coma after an alleged hazing incident caused him to fall backwards down a flight of stairs, officials said.

The University of Virginia has banned all fraternity social events after an alleged hazing event at the Kappa Sigma house left a pledge seriously injured and hospitalized in a coma, officials said.

The unidentified student fell backwards down a flight of stairs, slamming his head into a wall at the bottom of the staircase, the Jefferson Independent, a student newspaper, first reported last week.

The Kappa Sigma fraternity was aware of an injury at its chapter house at the University of Virginia, but details of the incident are still being investigated, Leo J. Brown IV, the national organization’s vice president for external affairs, said in an email to the Washington Post.

“Our hopes and prayers are with our member for a speedy recovery. While we do not know the full circumstances of this incident, any member found to violate the Fraternity’s Code of Conduct will be held accountable,” he wrote. 

The chapter has been suspended and the incident is under investigation by the university, authorities said.

Following that incident, university officials took stronger measures on Wednesday and issued a three-week ban on all fraternity social events including initiations of new members. 

"This decision was made as a commitment to anti-hazing efforts and out of respect for the ongoing situation," said a lengthy statement from the university's Interfraternity Council.

"Our primary concern is the health and well-being of the individual involved, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the affected individual, their family, and loved ones during this time," the council statement said.

"In response to the severity of the situation, the University of Virginia issued an immediate Fraternal Organization Agreement suspension of the Kappa Sigma fraternity which the (council) fully supports, the statement said. 

