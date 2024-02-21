A California man was recorded throwing large items out of his apartment window for no apparent reason.

Residents say the incident started the night before with the man throwing a chair from his window while blasting loud music and yelling obscenities. They say it continued throughout the night and into the morning.

By daylight, his household items covered the ground.

“He threw a bicycle wheel and it hit our window,” resident Shannon Arnold tells Inside Edition.

Arnold says the unruly neighbor launched a candle that broke through her kids’ window, leaving shattered glass all over their beds. Her kids are staying with their grandmother for their own safety, Arnold says.

Arnold patched up her broken window with plastic as rain poured in Los Angeles.

The deranged neighbor who lives on the third floor of his apartment building apparently targeted multiple apartments. Several windows across from his were left shattered.

Residents say they called the police six different times before outbursts ended. Neighbors say they are terrified about what he may do next.

“We want to see him removed from that apartment,” Arnold says.

The man was not arrested. A vandalism report was completed and detectives are investigating.