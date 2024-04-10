A UPS worker in Birmingham, Alabama, was shot dead during what cops say was a targeted attack while leaving work Tuesday evening and the shooter is still at large, according to Birmingham Police.

The victim, Anthony Lamar Love, Jr., 44, was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday as Love Jr. walked to his car at a Birmingham UPS facility after his shift ended, Birmingham Police Sgt. Laquitta Wade said.

Cops say Love Jr. was confronted and targeted by the shooter. The shooter fled the scene and is still on the loose.

Sgt. Wade posted about the shooting on the Birmingham Police Department’s Facebook page in a news package the authorities put together which says that anyone with information on the shooting to call the police directly at 205-254-1764.

Cops have not released a description of the shooter.

“There is no indication this is a workplace shooting at this time,’' Wade told AL.com.

Following the gun fire, other UPS drivers rushed to their colleague’s aide, AL.com reported.

Several family members quickly arrived and were reportedly found crying just outside the crime scene tape, AL.com reported.

“It’s devastating for the city as a whole and definitely for his family‚’’ Wade told AL.com. “Some employees are very shaken up about what has happened here. They are scared. We just want to assure the public that with this being a targeted attack, there is no one else that is in danger.”

Love Jr. is Birmingham’s 36th homicide of 224 and of those, four have been ruled justifiable and therefore are not deemed criminal, AL.com.

This also is not the first time a shooting has taken place at the UPS facility in the city. In September 2014, three people were shot dead in a murder-suicide at the facility.