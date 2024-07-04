A number of honeymooners are finding themselves stuck in the Caribbean as Hurricane Beryl hits the region. One newlywed couple tells Inside Edition about their experience hunkering down in their hotel room as the storm hits Jamaica.

"It's a little surreal, you could say, watching this. I'm just ready to wake up from this really weird dream," Warner Haley says. "The wind is started to pick up slowly. We can tell the water is getting a lot rougher."

Warner and his wife Casey, who tied the knot last week in Nashville, tried to leave Jamaica on Tuesday.

"We packed up, took a taxi to the airport. We went to just about every single counter and they all told us the same thing, 'You are not getting out of here, there are no flights left, there are no seats left,'" Casey says. "So we got back to our resort and we stockpiled from the giftshop here as much as we could."

Warner and Casey are not alone. Several honeymooners in Jamaica are documenting the storm on social media.

Hurricane Beryl threatens a nine-foot storm surge in Jamaica.

The after-effects of hurricane Beryl are expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Texas early next week.