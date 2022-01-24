Tensions are rising as tens of thousands of Russian soldiers amass at the Ukraine border. Ukraine also has military members in the area.

The U.S. has ordered family members of the staff at their embassy in Ukraine to evacuate due to the threat of danger from the Russian military.

The U.S. State Department has also given the green light for for U.S. government employees to voluntary leave, encouraging them to go as soon as possible.

Russia now has tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, leaving the U.S. fearful that the Kremlin could be planning on another military attack.

Russian authorities say these allegations are false, and they have said their troops are present solely for exercises. Russia also noted the Ukrainian military — supported by the NATO fleet in the Black Sea — conducts military operations close to its borders and uses weapons that can easily reach Russian territory.

“We've provided very significant military assistance to Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

“We've been taking action against Russian agents in Ukraine. But as to the sanctions, the most important thing we can do is to use them as a deterrent.” he said.

