A mailman in Ohio falsely made up a story about being robbed at gunpoint so he could get out of work, police said.

U.S. Postal Service carrier Cody Reardon, 20, reported Saturday he was held up as he made his appointed rounds, but surveillance video showed a different incident, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Several officers, including a federal postal inspector, responded to the call “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Lucas County.

Inspectors viewed surveillance footage from the area that showed Reardon walking from his mail truck, looking around, and then tossing his federal keys into a yard, according to the complaint.

During questioning, Reardon ultimately acknowledged the robbery call was "a ploy to get out of work," the complaint alleges.

The mailman was charged with a fifth-degree felony count of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency, according to court records.

Reardon appeared in court Monday and was released on his own recognizance under court supervision. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17, according to court records.

He has not entered a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Reardon, and his attorney, for comment.

The U.S. Postal Inspector's office said it couldn't comment on the case because it remains under investigation