Utah Forest Named Pando Is Perhaps the Oldest and Largest Organism on the Planet

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:08 AM PST, December 6, 2021

At about 80,000 years old, this forest is one of the oldest, largest organisms on earth.

This may look like your typical forest. But there’s a lot more here than meets the eye. That’s because these woods are actually one single giant organism.

At about 80,000 years old, it’s one of the oldest, largest organisms on earth.

It’s called Pando, which is Latin for “I Spread,” and the forest, located in Utah, does indeed spread over 100 acres.

Pando is also known as The Trembling Giant, and it consists of over 40,000 aspen trees that all share a single root system. And each tree is a clone of the other.

Forestry experts say The Trembling Giant has gotten smaller in the past half-century, in part due to a changing habitat caused by climate change.

Though Pando is protected, scientists say its system could collapse in the next couple of decades.

The Forest Service is working with other groups to study Pando in the hopes of stemming its decline. Because something this big, old, and beautiful should be enjoyed by many generations to come.

Related Stories

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon at Highest Level in 15 Years
Remains Found in California Forest in 2020 Identified as Man Missing Since 2006
Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen During 2018 World Cup Recovered From Russian ForestCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine
Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine
1

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine

Royals
James and Jennifer Crumbley May Have Been Trying to Flee to Canada When They Were Captured, Sheriff Says
James and Jennifer Crumbley May Have Been Trying to Flee to Canada When They Were Captured, Sheriff Says
2

James and Jennifer Crumbley May Have Been Trying to Flee to Canada When They Were Captured, Sheriff Says

Crime
Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity
Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity
3

Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity

Health
Crater Left After Mysterious Boom on Long Island's Great South Bay
Crater Left After Mysterious Boom on Long Island's Great South Bay
4

Crater Left After Mysterious Boom on Long Island's Great South Bay

Offbeat
Half-Brother Charged in 2001 Cold Case Murder, Thanks to DNA Found Inside a Conch Shell: Prosecutors
Half-Brother Charged in 2001 Cold Case Murder, Thanks to DNA Found Inside a Conch Shell: Prosecutors
5

Half-Brother Charged in 2001 Cold Case Murder, Thanks to DNA Found Inside a Conch Shell: Prosecutors

Crime