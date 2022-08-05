A Utah man was arrested after starting a wildfire in an attempt to kill a spider with a lighter, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

A probable cause statement from the sheriff's office stated deputies responded to call on Monday for a fire that was quickly spreading up a mountain, according to local outlet WESH.

Fire personnel told the officers that they spoke with a man named Cory Allan Martin, who said he had started the fire, according to the outlet.

Martin said he had found a spider on the mountain, and was trying to burn it with a lighter. As a result, nearby brush caught on fire and the flames began to spread, according to the outlet.

The probable cause statement read, "He was placed in custody for the reckless burning and was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle," according to the outlet.

"While searching Cory's belongings, a jar of marijuana and paraphernalia was found."

According to the outlet, Martin was taken to the Utah County Jail for reckless burning, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia, and was released Monday night, according to jail records obtained by Inside Edition.

By the time several fire agencies contained 90% of the fire on Wednesday morning, 60 acres had been scorched, according to authorities on Twitter.

Related Stories