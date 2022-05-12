Evacuations are continuing in California as officials try to get people out of the way of a fire that's already burned at least 200 acres in Orange County.

At least 20 multi-million dollar mansions have already been burned beyond repair when the wildfire swept through an exclusive enclave in Laguna Niguel, California.

A 10,000 square-foot dream home was completely destroyed, with only the facade still remaining. A firefighter told Inside Edition he doesn’t expect even that to last throughout the day.

Residents of the neighborhood are devastated.

One man told Inside Edition he had to practically drag his father out of the home. “He wanted to stay a little bit longer and I’m like, ‘No, we gotta get out.’”

Peter Klaus and his wife didn’t think they'd have to run for their lives.

“It seemed like a minor fire and the wind picked up,” Klaus said.

They say they only had 10 minutes to get out.

A couple thought their cat had perished, but a firefighter brought him out alive. “I’m happy to have him back,” a woman said.

The flames are now out, but firefighters are staying in the neighborhood, just in case.

