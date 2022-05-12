California Wildfire: Residents of Devastated Neighborhood on What They've Lost and Their Harrowing Escapes

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:03 PM PDT, May 12, 2022

Heartbroken residents spoke to Inside Edition from the devastated neighborhood.

Evacuations are continuing in California as officials try to get people out of the way of a fire that's already burned at least 200 acres in Orange County.

At least 20 multi-million dollar mansions have already been burned beyond repair when the wildfire swept through an exclusive enclave in Laguna Niguel, California.

A 10,000 square-foot dream home was completely destroyed, with only the facade still remaining. A firefighter told Inside Edition he doesn’t expect even that to last throughout the day.

Residents of the neighborhood are devastated.

One man told Inside Edition he had to practically drag his father out of the home. “He wanted to stay a little bit longer and I’m like, ‘No, we gotta get out.’”

Peter Klaus and his wife didn’t think they'd have to run for their lives.

“It seemed like a minor fire and the wind picked up,” Klaus said. 

They say they only had 10 minutes to get out.

A couple thought their cat had perished, but a firefighter brought him out alive. “I’m happy to have him back,” a woman said.

The flames are now out, but firefighters are staying in the neighborhood, just in case.

Related Stories

12 Herons Rescued After Wildfire Released Back Into the Wild
Army Members and Villagers Lack Tools to Battle Deadly Wildfires Currently Ablaze in Northern Algeria
Former College Professor Charged in 'Arson-Setting Spree' That Led to Some of California's Wildfires: Report
Colorado Wildfires Destroy Homes and Cause Panic at Costco, Chuck E. CheeseNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Passenger Who Landed Plane After Pilot Emergency Is An Interior Designer With No Flying Experience
Passenger Who Landed Plane After Pilot Emergency Is An Interior Designer With No Flying Experience
1

Passenger Who Landed Plane After Pilot Emergency Is An Interior Designer With No Flying Experience

Human Interest
Cops Looking for 'Incel' Who Pepper Sprays Women And Posts Confrontations Online
Cops Looking for 'Incel' Who Pepper Sprays Women And Posts Confrontations Online
2

Cops Looking for 'Incel' Who Pepper Sprays Women And Posts Confrontations Online

Crime
6-Year-Old Boy Is Recovering After Family Says He Suffered Severe Burns in Bully Attack
6-Year-Old Boy Is Recovering After Family Says He Suffered Severe Burns in Bully Attack
3

6-Year-Old Boy Is Recovering After Family Says He Suffered Severe Burns in Bully Attack

Inspirational
Florida Students Can Post Pride Content in Yearbook Following Protest Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Florida Students Can Post Pride Content in Yearbook Following Protest Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
4

Florida Students Can Post Pride Content in Yearbook Following Protest Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Human Interest
Missing 13-Year-Old Oregon Girl Found Dead, Cops Rule Homicide
Missing 13-Year-Old Oregon Girl Found Dead, Cops Rule Homicide
5

Missing 13-Year-Old Oregon Girl Found Dead, Cops Rule Homicide

Crime