A 26-year-old Utah woman and mother of four accidentally plunged to her death, falling nearly 100 feet while on a hike with her husband in Sevier County, officials said, according to published news reports.

The woman was identified as Candice Thompson of Richfield, Utah.

The tragedy happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. when Thompson was hiking with her husband in the “Bull’s Head” area in Sevier County, according to a statement by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Thompson’s husband called 911 “while running to try to get her,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Richfield City police officers and an off-duty sheriff’s deputy performed life-saving measures until EMTs and members of the search-and-rescue team arrived, the news outlet reported.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said rescuers, “were not able to get Candice’s vitals stable enough,” to transport her into a medical helicopter that arrived at the site where the young mother fell.

She was taken to Sevier Valley Hospital by ambulance, where she died shortly after from severe injuries she sustained from the fall, according to the sheriff’s statement.

While an investigation is ongoing, police confirmed there was no foul play suspected and that Thompson's fall was a tragic “accident.”

“The last couple of days have been heartbreaking for our department family,” Richfield City Police Chief Trent Lloyd said in a Facebook post, in part. “Candice has been a part of our family for most of her life. Her father and I worked many years together and Candice was always a part of that.”

He continued: “To say that there is a hole in our hearts today is just simply understated because there are just no words.”

Lloyd expressed his gratitude to the community and to all that tried to help save the young woman.

“Thank you to all of those that responded alongside our office to try and save Candice. There are far too many to mention by name but you know who you are and your service is appreciated.”

Thompson, who got married in 2013, was described as a person who was devoted to her husband, Colton, and their four children: Beckham Jon Thompson, Jackson Paul Thompson, Clara Octavia Thompson, and Hallie Jo Thompson, according to her obituary.

She worked as a nail technician with her mother. She was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her obituary said.

“She was always drawn to helping those less fortunate and in need. She was always taking neighbor kids under her wing and befriending them, sharing her talents freely, donating clothing, and was always the first to lend a helping hand,” her obituary said. “Candice will be missed by so many.”

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 1:00 P.M. in the Richfield 11th LDS Ward Chapel, 1040 South 400 West in Richfield.. The services will also be live-streamed, according to her obituary.

