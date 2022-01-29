An Arizona hiker slipped and fell 700 hundred feet to his death after trying to take a photo, according to CNN. The accident occurred at Lost Dutchmen State Park, about 40 miles away from Phoenix.

Richard Jacobson, 21, was on the Flat Iron Trail and was trying to take a photo and slipped, according to his friend that was hiking with him.

After the initial 911 call at 12:45 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped recover Jacobson's body, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Richard Jacob's friend Paul Blanco, the 21-year-old was involved in mission work in Utah and Washington.

"The only thing I can remember is kind of like my ears starting to ring," Blanco said about hearing the news of Richard's passing.

"Denial. Just like not being able to believe it."

This is one of many incidents of people dying while trying to take pictures while hiking.

In 2020, an Australian woman fell to her death in front of her husband and children while trying to take a selfie at Grampians National Park. In 2017, a 25-year-old hiker in Washington died while taking selfies with his girlfriend.

Over 250 people from 2011 to 2017 have died worldwide while attempting to take selfies, CNN reports.

