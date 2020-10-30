Vegas’ ‘Circa’ Open for Business as Other Hotels Struggle to Fill Rooms

Is the pandemic killing Las Vegas? In August, only 42% of hotel rooms in the city were filled. Several hotels, including the Palazzo, have stopped taking guests during the week. At Encore, they are only operating Thursday through Sunday. Bars and casinos are restricted to operating at 50% capacity.

But amid the reduced operations, the brand new Circa Hotel and Casino is taking a huge gamble by opening up during the pandemic.

Owner Derek Stevens is putting everything on the line as the hotel opens for business. It comes with the world’s largest sports book, where gamblers can bet on the big games.

“In a time like this, I’m pretty proud about the fact that we brought 1,500 new jobs that start here tonight. And that’s a very needed thing in our community,” Stevens told Inside Edition.



