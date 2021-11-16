Venezuelan Musicians Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for the World’s Biggest Orchestra

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:56 PM PST, November 16, 2021

In 10 days, the Guinness Book of World Records will determine if a record was set.

Thousands of musicians, primarily children and adolescents, performed at Venezuela's military academy over the weekend. They had one goal in mind: setting the record as the world's largest orchestra.

The musicians, all from the country's network of youth orchestras, performed a roughly 10-minute Tchaikovsky piece outdoors with independent supervisors looking on to verify that over 8,097 instruments were playing simultaneously, which would break the current record.

The musicians, ranging in age between 12 and 77 and wearing black pants, white shirts and pandemic-mandated face masks, attempted the record during a patriotic, one-hour concert. Songs played included Venezuela's national anthem and "Alma Llanera," which Venezuelans consider their nation's unofficial anthem.

After finishing the "Slavonic March," the musicians erupted in cheers while lifting their instruments and waving Venezuelan flags.

The country's music network, known as "El Sistema," fell short of their goal as they hoped to gather 12,000 musicians. But in 10 days, the Guinness Book of World Records will determine if a record was set.

Related Stories

Ex-Miss Venezuela, Who Claims Trump Called Her 'Miss Piggy,' Becomes U.S. Citizen in Time to Vote
Former Miss USA Chelsea Cooley Mourns Killing Of Miss Venezuela
Former Miss Venezuela Murdered
Monkeys Take Over Neighborhood in Venezuela After Zoo Is Closed for PandemicAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019
1

Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019

Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
2

Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’

Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom
3

Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom

Crime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
4

11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'

Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations
5

'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations

Entertainment