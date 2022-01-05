Veteran Texas News Anchor Signs Off for the Final Time As His Son Makes Debut Alongside Him

Like father, like son. After 36 years in the business, Art Rascon of KTRK in Houston, Texas, anchored his final newscast with his son Jacob by his side.

That’s because Jacob was making his debut as the newest member of the news team!

“Welcome to this very special edition of Eyewitness News — Jacob’s first day on the air right here at ABC 13. What a joy. This is an honor to be able to anchor with my own son,” Art said.

It was a bittersweet ending to a long career, but it was made better knowing his son will carry on his legacy.

“It’s going to be very somber and well, I don’t know, bittersweet, that’s the word to use. But what an honor it is to be here with Jacob,” Art said.

His son, an Emmy- and Edward R. Murrow-award winning journalist, joined KTRK in January 2022.

"The native Houstonian is one of four Rascons in the business including his father Art, uncle Dan and brother Matt, all of whom have worked as anchors and reporters throughout the country," his biography on the news site reads.

Related Stories