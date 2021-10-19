America's Most Famous Sperm Donor Becomes a Grandfather
Michael Rubino has fathered 24 children over the years, and Inside Edition was there when he came together with 19 of his kids. Now, he's met two of his grandchildren, the twins of Rachel, whose mother used Michael's donation to conceive her.
Now, he’s met two of his grandchildren, the twins of Rachel, whose mother used Michael’s donation to conceive her. Rachel and her husband Spencer flew to Los Angeles to introduce their children to Michael.
“I can’t wait,” Michael told Inside Edition of the impending meeting with twins Asher and Aiden.
The little boys are the first grandchildren Michael had met.
“They have 24 aunts and uncles,” Spencer said of his sons’ large family line. “I mean, that’s awesome.”
Michael gifted portraits he painted of Asher and Aiden, who are the first of likely many grandchildren to come.
“You could end up easily with 50,” Inside Edition Senior Correspondent Jim Moret said to Michael.
“Yea, I did the math and I figure around that number,” he replied.
