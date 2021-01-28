Man Who Created Facebook Sperm Donation Group Has Fathered at Least 35 Kids

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sperm banks have seen a sharp drop in donors due to fear of the coronavirus. So, some women have turned to Facebook instead.

Kyle Gordy started the Facebook group Sperm Donation USA, and says it provides a more personalized experience than a sperm bank. There are 13,000 people in the group. The potential donors share photos, educational background and medical histories.

“They actually get to see their personality, they get to talk to them about their education, their family history. It’s really much more personal than a sperm bank,” Gordy told Inside Edition.

Mariana and her partner Amanda got their bundle of joy via the Facebook group. Their little girl is almost 2 years old. Gordon stays in touch with her, like he does with all 35 of his children.

RELATED STORIES

Mom Finds Out Son's Sperm Donor Lied About History of Mental Illness

Woman Says She Was Impregnated With Wrong Sperm in Alleged Clinic Mix-Up

Doc Known as 'Baby God' Fined $8K for Using His Own or Wrong Sperm to Inseminate Patients