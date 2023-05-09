Relatives of six people shot to death on an Oklahoma farm say they found bloody clothes, bones, sex toys and restraints after police allowed them into the murder site to retrieve the victims' belongings.

Holly Guess, her three children and two teenaged family friends were each shot in the head last week by the woman's husband, a convicted rapist who killed himself after "staging" the bodies on his property, authorities said.

Jesse McFadden, 39, was about to go on trial for soliciting sex with a minor and possession of child pornography via a contraband cellphone he used in prison, where he was incarcerated for rape, authorities said. McFadden was released in 2020.

“Nothing can prepare anyone for what we had to find,” a weeping Lynn Wiatt, the aunt of Guess, told Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation on Monday.

“We found bones … We found other things. The other family members came, the police came. We found a lot of horrifying things,” the aunt said. “I’m not a crime scene investigator. I’m not a police officer. I should not have had to see those things. I’m not sleeping. I’m not eating,” she said.

The bodies were found May 1, after the parents of Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, reported their daughters missing. The girls had gone to McFadden's home for a sleepover and never came home. The teens were friends with Guess's children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

All were found dead at the rural home. McFadden's body was also found there.

Ivy Webster's parents, accompanied by a local news crew and a sheriff's investigator, went to the murder scene last week to collect their daughter's things.

According to footage shot by KFOR-TV, they made gruesome discoveries.

'My daughter was locked up here! Right here!' Ivy Webster’s dad, Justin, told the investigator, when he found his daughter's cellphone in the home. It was collected as evidence by the investigator.

The parents said they had received a text from their daughter's phone the day she went missing, but after her body was found, they had come to believe her killer had sent it. The message just didn't sound like their daughter, they said.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation said its investigators would collect additional evidence at the crime scene, which has been resealed and is still under investigation. The Okmulgee Sheriff's Office initially investigated the case.

Janette Mayo, the mother of Guess, told The Associated Press last week that family members had only recently learned of her new husband's criminal past.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“He was very demure. He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up," she said.

