Meteorologists are stepping forward to debunk claims that disastrous flooding will soon put California underwater.

A string of videos that have gone viral on social media warn people in California of apocalyptic rainfall coming towards the end of this week. The videos were posted by a sophomore at the University of California, Davis.

Authorities say the videos are triggering unnecessary panic. California’s Office of Emergency Services addressed the viral videos Tuesday, debunking the claims of dire flooding and saying the viral videos are filled with misinformation.

“I’m here to debunk some misinformation going viral right now,” a government official said in a social media video post. “We are expecting rain this month, but nothing like what the video mentions.”

Some Californians are on edge after cars were swept away by floodwaters in San Diego last week. One month earlier, several large waves pounded the West Coast, forcing crowds to run for their lives in Ventura County.

KCAL/KCBS meteorologist Amber Lee says she is surprised but glad government officials made an announcement to try to calm people’s fears.

“I call a lot of these videos alarmist videos. I think they do it just for clicks,” Lee tells Inside Edition. “A lot of these people that are putting them out are not meteorologists.”

Lee says California should expect some minor flooding.

“We’re not looking at major flooding. We're not looking at being underwater. Turn to us true meteorologists, the true scientists who are giving you accurate forecasts,” Lee says.