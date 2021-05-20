Virginia police officer Jon Holt is being hailed a hero after he single-handedly lifted an overturned car to free a woman pinned under the sunroof in Gloucester County as her young son pleaded for help.

"She's trapped under the vehicle. I can't get it off," Deputy Holt called into his police radio after arriving on the scene.

The officer's bodycam captures the woman's young son crouched in the wreck trying to comfort his mom. In the crash, the woman's head became pinned underneath the sunroof and she couldn't breathe.

Holt tried to comfort the boy. Then, in a show of super-human strength, the hero cop lifted the 3,500-pound SUV to free the woman from underneath the vehicle. His bodycam went black, but he can be heard grunting at the top of his lungs as he lifted the overturned car.

"All I did was just put my shoulder into the door frame and brace and then just stood up. And that was enough to free her," the deputy told Inside Edition.

“The driver was laying underneath the vehicle with her head pinned by the sunroof,” a statement from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said. “Seeing the trauma her child was witnessing, Deputy J. Holt went into overdrive.”

The sheriff's office released the body camera footage on Tuesday.

"Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child, Deputy J. Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to maneuver her head out to safety,” the sheriff's office statement continued.

It's not the first time Holt has come to the rescue. The deputy also saved two people from a burning house last March and was awarded with a regional "Top Cop Award" for his heroism.

Now he's once again being called a real-life Superman. But Holt disagrees. "I'm just an average cop," he said.

