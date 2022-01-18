Volcano Erupts Underwater Near Tonga, Leading to Several Tsunami Warnings
Tonga, a South Pacific Island, has been captured on video erupting underwater, but the damage for the Tonga residents is still unknown.
Video captured through satellite images showed a large ball of ash and smoke, the result of an underwater volcano erupting off the South Pacific island of Tonga.
Another satellite image showed what Ha'apai, a nearby uninhabited island, looked like both before and after the eruption — the island seems to have almost disappeared.
The US Geological Survey estimates that the volcano’s eruption caused the equivalent of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, and the aftermath of the volcano’s eruption led to the areas spanning from New Zealand to Californiaw to issue tsunami warnings.
Because the explosion impacted communication with Tonga residents — estimated at 100,000 people — the extent of the effect it has had on the population is still unknown.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's MurderHuman Interest
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as StolenInvestigative
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San FranciscoNews
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by SheriffCrime
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th BirthdayEntertainment