It’s never a good sign when lava is slowly oozing down a street. This happened when molten rock made its way through a street in La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands.

There isn’t much anyone can do to stop the flow, either. So it slowly engulfs everything in its path.

As expected, the lava is scorching. Scientists estimate that the surface is 980 degrees Celsius, or 1,796 degrees Fahrenheit.

The lava comes from the La Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September. Ash and debris from Cumbre Vieja have even made their way under the sea, coating nearby marine habitats.

Back on land, 2,000 homes have already been destroyed, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.

What’s worse, there’s no end in sight for the La Cumbre Vieja’s eruptions.

Related Stories