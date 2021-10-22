Wall of Destructive 1,700-Degree Lava Seen Oozing Down Street in Spain’s La Palma Island | Inside Edition

Wall of Destructive 1,700-Degree Lava Seen Oozing Down Street in Spain’s La Palma Island

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:25 PM PDT, October 22, 2021

The lava comes from the La Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September.

It’s never a good sign when lava is slowly oozing down a street. This happened when molten rock made its way through a street in La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands. 

There isn’t much anyone can do to stop the flow, either. So it slowly engulfs everything in its path.

As expected, the lava is scorching. Scientists estimate that the surface is 980 degrees Celsius, or 1,796 degrees Fahrenheit.

The lava comes from the La Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September. Ash and debris from Cumbre Vieja have even made their way under the sea, coating nearby marine habitats.

Back on land, 2,000 homes have already been destroyed, and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.

What’s worse, there’s no end in sight for the La Cumbre Vieja’s eruptions.

