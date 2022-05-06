War on the Water: Florida Mom Says Jet Skiers Are Harassing Daughter's High School Rowing Team

Investigative
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:12 PM PDT, May 6, 2022

Video posted by Violette de Ayala shows two jet skis recklessly speeding past the team’s rowing coach, spraying the boat with waves of water. “It's just a matter of time before one of our kids is killed,” the concerned mom tells Inside Edition.

A Florida mother is sounding the alarm about what she says are dangerous jet skiers creating a hazard for her daughter’s high school rowing team.

Video posted by Violette de Ayala shows two jet skis recklessly accelerating past the team’s coach on a boat off the coast of Miami, spraying her with waves of water.

“It was so horrific to see that video,” de Ayala tells Inside Edition. “The jet skiers have really created a huge problem for us. They target our kids and our coaches.”

She says the jet ski bullies are such a constant nuisance, they often have to cancel practice.

“They harass us, they spray us with water intentionally, they say horrible words to us as minors,” de Ayala’s daughter Margaux said. 

It’s gotten so bad, the Miami Police Department’s marine patrol has gotten involved.

“It is very, very dangerous. These rowers could fall off their vessels or their boats and they could get hurt. They could seriously get hurt. Not only by that one jet ski, but by the other jet skis that are nearby,” Officer Arturo Del Castillo said.

The marine patrol invited Inside Edition chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero along on a recent jet ski patrol looking for riders speeding through waterways designated no wake zones.

Out on the water, not from where the row team practices, Officer Del Castillo and his team pulled over several jet skis and issued them all speeding citations for speeding through the no wake zones.

Jet skis can reach 60 miles per hour, but they have no brakes, which he says makes them especially hazardous if they get too close to the crew boats.

“It's just a matter of time before one of our kids is killed,” De Ayala said. 

Related Stories

How an Out-of-Control Jet Ski Can Become a 700-Pound Torpedo
Man Won't Be Charged After Fatally Shooting Drowning Jet Skier He Had Tried to Save, Police Say
Man in Egypt Builds Car That Drives on Water Like a Jet Ski and Can Hit Speeds of 43 MPH
Man Jet Skis Across Hudson River to Commute to Work: ‘I Have a Wetsuit’Offbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail
1

Alabama Sheriff Makes Plea to Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Accused Killer Casey White Escape Jail

Crime
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show
2

Ring Bearer's Adorable Outpouring of Love for Mom Bride at Wedding Steals the Show

Inspirational
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist
3

Neo-Nazi Prison Gang Members Convicted in Grisly Murder of Fellow White Supremacist

Crime
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards
4

Fake Priest Spends the Night Drinking and Eating With Queen Elizabeth's Military Guards

Royals
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames
5

Beloved Family Dog Escapes Blaze by Leaping Out Window as Pennsylvania Home Goes Up in Flames

Animals