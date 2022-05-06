A Florida mother is sounding the alarm about what she says are dangerous jet skiers creating a hazard for her daughter’s high school rowing team.

Video posted by Violette de Ayala shows two jet skis recklessly accelerating past the team’s coach on a boat off the coast of Miami, spraying her with waves of water.

“It was so horrific to see that video,” de Ayala tells Inside Edition. “The jet skiers have really created a huge problem for us. They target our kids and our coaches.”

She says the jet ski bullies are such a constant nuisance, they often have to cancel practice.

“They harass us, they spray us with water intentionally, they say horrible words to us as minors,” de Ayala’s daughter Margaux said.



It’s gotten so bad, the Miami Police Department’s marine patrol has gotten involved.

“It is very, very dangerous. These rowers could fall off their vessels or their boats and they could get hurt. They could seriously get hurt. Not only by that one jet ski, but by the other jet skis that are nearby,” Officer Arturo Del Castillo said.

The marine patrol invited Inside Edition chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero along on a recent jet ski patrol looking for riders speeding through waterways designated no wake zones.

Out on the water, not from where the row team practices, Officer Del Castillo and his team pulled over several jet skis and issued them all speeding citations for speeding through the no wake zones.

Jet skis can reach 60 miles per hour, but they have no brakes, which he says makes them especially hazardous if they get too close to the crew boats.



“It's just a matter of time before one of our kids is killed,” De Ayala said.

