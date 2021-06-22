When most friends get together, they hang out, grab a drink, or play games. But one set of friends in Egypt have taken to building cars that drive on water.

Beachgoers on the northern coast of Egypt really got a show when the high-tech aquatic vehicle 29-year old Karim Amin designed and built with his friends cruised across the water.

Amin says the vehicle looks like a car, but the internal mechanisms are more like jet skis.

It can hit a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour and has Bluetooth surround-sound speakers to blast your favorite summer tunes. Also, for safety, there is a GPS tracking system on board.

The three friends have built 12 vehicles so far and say the orders are starting to roll in. And depending on the specs, the cars can cost anywhere between $19,000 and $44,800.

This amphibian car gives a whole new meaning to a summer spend “on” the water.

Related Stories