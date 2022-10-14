Alexander Parker, from Washington state, recently bought an ambulance that he converted into a motorhome to live in. He nicknamed the vehicle Luanne. While away in Arizona for work, the home was stolen.

“I parked Luanne at a hotel that had surveillance and had security and all that and then flew out to Arizona for my job, and I started getting alerts,” Alexander, 31, told Inside Edition Digital.

“So I call security at the hotel. I'm like, ‘could you please check on my motor home that I parked out there? It's an ambulance. You can't miss it,’” he said. And they called back 30 minutes later, and they were like, ‘We don't see an ambulance out there. You need to call the police.’”

Not only did the thieves steal his home and everything inside, he says they used his credit cards to go on a shopping spree.

“And then I started getting alerts from my bank and my credit cards that a shopping spree was happening,” Alexander explained. “ Somebody was shopping at Macy's and JCPenney and basically going on a mall shopping spree. Buying gas for themselves, and that sort of thing.”

Not only was this ordeal hard, but Alexander was dealing with it while he was at a work retreat.

“I had to step away from the work that I was doing, hide myself in a closet, try not to cry while I'm calling the police, the credit cards, the banks, locking everything, taking care of everything,” he said. “It just took hours. All my stuff was in there too.”

Sadly, Alexander had just gotten the ambulance. He says the build was just completed, and he was getting familiar with it. He was also about to head out on a cross-country road trip.

Alexander says he researched tiny houses and mobile homes and decided on an ambulance because it was unique.

“I just knew it would be easier and more exciting and interesting than just a regular van,” he said. “But also, I had seen online that people who had done this before, they never really got bothered, and they never had break-ins because who's going to break into an ambulance? Who's going to steal an ambulance? That's just bad luck.”

Alexander says part of the reason he wanted Luanne was to make memories with his travel companion and dog, Doc.

“Doc is my bud,” Alex explained. “ I mean, between me, my dog, and my truck, that's my family. And now I'm going back to the Seattle area, and my family's broken. There's a piece of my family missing now. I don't have the truck. And I want to give the dog the best life possible. I wanted to be able to take a dog to cool places.”

He says he’s filed a police report, but nothing has come of it as the police consider this case is a low priority.

“I guess they just see it as vehicle theft. But this is my motor home. This is my things. This is where I spend the majority of my time. And it's really frustrating.”

Alexander did tell Inside Editon Digital that police have been in contact with him and are checking surveillance where the suspects shopped with his credit cards.

Right now, the only things he has to his name are the items he had on his work trip and some stuff in storage. Now he needs to figure out where to live. Until then, Alexander says he will have to spend money on Airbnbs and hotels until he can figure out what to do next.

Alexander set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. And he’s just trying to get back on his feet while also searching for answers about Luanne.

“It's tough,” he notes. “The ambulance was one of the best things I've ever created. It took a long time for it to get to me with all the repairs and with the build. So it's really – yeah, it's devastating. It's heartbreaking.”

Related Stories