Dog in Istanbul Chases Ambulance After Its Human is Rushed to the Hospital
The dog then waited patiently outside of the hospital until the woman was released.
After a woman in Istanbul, Turkey, fell, her Golden Retriever was right by her side. While the owner was getting medical attention and situated into the ambulance, the dog stuck its head in to watch what is going on.
It then tried to get in the vehicle but was denied entry. So the dog did what it had to do — It chased the ambulance all the way to the hospital.
And when the ambulance pulled up, there the pup was, right there waiting as his human gets out and is escorted inside.
According to the Turkish Health Ministry, the dog waited patiently right there until the woman was released.
It's safe to say that the pup is now a top contender for the world’s goodest dog.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News