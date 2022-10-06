Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'

The identity of a well-dressed man seen leaping from awning to awning on the 23rd floor of a New York City skyscraper is a mystery no more.

For Joseph Smizaski, a 60-year-old supervisor for a company that fixes water leaks, it’s all in a day’s work.

“I do it every day,” Smizaski tells Inside Edition. He says he was making sure his workers had done a good job with their repairs when he was pictured in the now-viral video.

“I climb up ladders, I go out people’s windows. I gotta look for problems, so I can tell my men how to fix it,” Smizaski said.

Smizaski says he didn’t think he was at risk as he leaped across the ledges of the gothic apartment building in lower Manhattan. He was wearing a shirt and tie, because he likes to look sharp when he goes into the homes of the rich and famous.

His daughter Nicole is amused by all of the attention that turned her dad into an overnight sensation.

“I think it's hilarious. They're calling him the dapper daredevil,” Nicole said. “My dad doesn't work the average 9 to 5.”

Yeah, you can say that again!

