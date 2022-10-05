A man dressed in a suit was seen running and jumping between exterior ledges on the 23d floor of an old skyscraper in New York City.

Video shows the mystery daredevil standing on the corner section of the roof while it was raining outside.

He appeared to be taking photos with his cellphone.

Then the man ran down a slanted penthouse rooftop and leapt onto several more, before opening a window and climbing inside.

The wild spectacle happened at an ornate residential building constructed in 1905, not far from Wall Street.

Erik Ljung, an Emmy-nominated cinematographer, shot the video. He was on a shoot when he looked across the street and noticed the guy.

“He didn't look distressed at all. He looked real comfortable up there,” Ljung said. “He was making a call, he was taking pictures. Then he got right back to the window he popped out of.”

According to one report, the man was a contractor who was checking on a leaky skylight.

