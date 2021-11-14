City Climb is being billed as the world's highest external building-climb. Visitors who dare can be face to face with New York City's famous skyline — without railings or a glass window.

"So we're at the top of the world," Anissa Barbato, the manager from City Climb, Edge at Hudson Yards, said.

"But we are on top of the apex up here as a part of our attraction called City Climb. I'm doing a lean back on the apex. Enjoying every minute of New York City right now."

And there is nothing but that apex between Barbato, except 1,300 feet and the potholes on the street.

But this is nothing to her, considering the tour leader used to be a circus aerialist.

For this attraction, climbers suit up in specially designed safety harnesses. They can even lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building if they want to.

But before they get to that point, climbers go through a series of safety protocols, including a breathalyzer test, before putting on bright blue full-body suits.

"We know it's safe, and if you trust in us and you trust in the equipment, and you trust in our process, you will be very proud of what you can do," Barbato adds.

"Be proud of your accomplishment and proud of making it to the top of this building because we really are on top of the world."

This experience costs $185, and no climbs are allowed in bad weather or once the temperature dips below 23 degrees.

Related Stories