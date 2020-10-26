Wendy Williams Addresses Viewers After Concerning Show: ‘It’s Not Easy’

Following an episode of her talk show that some viewers found concerning, Wendy Williams opened up to fans with a heartfelt statement. "I guess every day is not perfect, but I'm not a perfectionist. I'm not perfect,” Williams said Monday.



“I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us, and I love entertaining you. You know? It’s not easy. It is not easy, you’re a tough crowd.”



Last Friday, the 56-year-old talk show host’s behavior, including a faraway look in her eyes and moments of awkward silence, worried some viewers. Some also noticed that she became fixated on the shoe cam and slurred singer Adele’s name.



“Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad,” Williams’ former DJ said on Instagram.



Williams has previously been very forthcoming about health issues. In 2017, she fainted during her Halloween show. She also suffers from the autoimmune disorder, Graves disease and has a history of drug abuse.

