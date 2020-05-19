Wendy Williams Taking Break From Show Due to Graves Disease Flareup

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime show due to a flare up of Graves Disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes overactive thyroid. "In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," said a spokesperson for her show.

Williams had been taping episodes of her show at home during the pandemic, but switched to reruns this week.

In other celebrity health news, Ryan Seacrest is reassuring the public after social media erupted with concern over his appearance during American Idol's finale on Sunday.

Seacrest appeared to have a droopy eye and slurred speech during the broadcast, leading many to speculate he had suffered a stroke. Now his eye seems fine, and he's putting those reports to rest.

“I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday, He’s so good at it, also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock," Seacrest said.

There was no further mention of the on-air incident that had viewers worried about the TV personality's health.

"I got a day off yesterday to relax, so here we are," Seacrest said.

RELATED STORIES

Wendy Williams Slammed Over 'Come on Down' Quip Made About Death of Celeb Sex Therapist Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams Leaving Sober Living House

Wendy Williams Reportedly Looking for Manhattan Apartment After Filing for Divorce