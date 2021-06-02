West Virginia Is Giving Away Guns as Part of the State's Vaccination Effort | Inside Edition

West Virginia Is Giving Away Guns as Part of the State's Vaccination Effort

Ohio Residents Who Get Vaccinated Eligible For $1 Million Lottery
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:07 AM PDT, June 2, 2021

The guns are an incentive among other things, like pickup trucks and scholarships.

While some states have been giving away millions of dollars as an incentive for people to get vaccinated, West Virginia is giving away guns. The lottery was announced Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice, and the drawing will run from June 20 to August 4.

The guns are just one of many prizes the state is giving away.

On June 20, the state will give away five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns. Also included in the lottery will be two brand-new, custom outfitted trucks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, and getaways to West Virginia’s state parks. One person will win a $1.588 million grand prize, and two people up to age 25 will win college scholarships.

The state is also offering a savings bond or $100 gift card through the state government for those aged 16-35 when they get vaccinated.

All residents who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for the prizes.

"The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That's all there is to it," Justice said. "If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line."

The state reported that thus far 51.5 percent of their population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

