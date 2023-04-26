The remains of a missing Oregon woman were discovered outside of a barn in a remote area of Washington state earlier this month, according to reports.

The body of Joanna Speaks, 32, a mother of three from Oregon, was found just 22 miles north of Portland, in Ridgefield, Wash., shortly before 6 p.m. April 8, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced last week, according to NBC News.

The sheriff’s office said that “there are indications the body was moved to this location.”

No other details have been released about the circumstances of the body, the sheriff’s office said, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Police believe the victim was “moved” to the barn in Ridgefield and was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to KGW-TV.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Speaks’ death was being investigated as a homicide, according to reports.

Speaks' older sister, Robyn Speaks, told KGW of Portland that her sister's death "just doesn’t make sense.”

Speaks' stepsister, Ariel Hamby, also spoke out and told KGW that "the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and that’s all we know,” adding that the death "keeps me up at night."

“I mean, that is violent and that person is walking around,” she added.

Speaks leaves behind three children, Juan, 13; Braxton, 12; Meilani, 7, according to a GoFundMe page set by the family.

Speaks would have turned 33 on April 28 and the family is planning a memorial in her honor, according to the GoFundMe.

“We are asking for any donations, no matter how small, to go towards the cost of her cremation and burial- we were not prepared for such an expense financially, especially with it being so sudden and unexpected. Her children have made it clear that they would like to keep a piece of her with them, but also have a place to visit where her name and life will be engraved and never forgotten; We're hoping that we can at least give them that,” the GoFundMe page said.

