What Is the 5G Conspiracy Theory? Investigators Probe Possibility Nashville Bomber Was Believer

Authorities say the Nashville bomber, 63-year-old Anthony Warner, may have been obsessed with conspiracy theories about 5G phone technology, which could explain why the bomb was detonated outside the AT&T building, disrupting cell service in five states.

Like the other major communications companies, AT&T uses 5G, the latest high-speed wireless technology. But some conspiracy theorists fear the technology can be used to spy on Americans. Others even believe the unfounded claim that coronavirus is being spread by 5G waves.

“There's literally zero science to it at all,” Dr. Steven Novella of Yale University told Inside Edition. “There's no possible way that just radio frequency, wireless technology can in any way spread a virus.”

Warner reportedly told one friend he had cancer and the bombing may have been his way of tying up loose ends. In a bizarre twist, Warner was also playing the classic ‘60s pop song “Downtown” when the explosives detonated.

Before the bombing, Warner turned over his modest $160,000 house to an Los Angeles woman named Michelle Swing. According to one report, Warner once dated Swing’s mother. Swing reportedly told investigators she has never met Warner and is quoted as saying, “This is all very weird to me.”

In a letter to her, Warner is reported to have written that he intended "to travel on Christmas Eve to spend a few weeks in the woods with his dogs.” One of Warner’s neighbors told Inside Edition that the bomber had five security cameras trained on the RV.

Warner’s mother refused to talk to reporters. A message, seen in a Dailymail.com photo, was posted on her front door: “This is private property. Leave or I’ll call police.”

Police say if it's proven the suspect blew himself up to advance any political or social beliefs, it will be labeled an act of domestic terrorism.

