What Spring Break in Miami Beach Looks Like as Officials Enforce Crackdown

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:57 PM PDT, March 11, 2024

Restrictions at the popular spring break destination included closing the beach at 6 p.m. and closing liquor stores at 8 p.m..

Miami Beach is surprisingly calm this spring break after city officials announced their crackdown on unruly crowds.

Restrictions at the popular spring break destination in Florida include a 6 p.m. closing time at the beach and an 8 p.m. shut down for liquor stores.

A heavy police presence has also deterred some people from going to the beach. Multiple squad cars, as well as authorities on bikes, ATVs, and on foot, are patrolling the area and keeping an eye on spring breakers in an effort to keep chaotic parties from forming.

Officials say that to some extent, they are telling spring breakers to stay away.

The new enforcements led to mixed reactions from some spring breakers.

“I think there is a balance between over-policing and kind of killing the energy because it feels a little bit quiet here, it feels like people want to move to a different area,” one beachgoer tells Inside Edition.

However, other spring breakers are happy about the tough new enforcements.

“Honestly we had a little bit more fun the past years, but still I like having the police around me,” another person at the beach tells Inside Edition

It seems spring breakers in Fort Lauderdale and South Padre Island, Texas, have continued to throw parties they have been known for.

Crime